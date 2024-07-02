Gary Driskell sworn in for first term as St. Mary Parish sheriff

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — On Monday, July 1, Gary Driskell was officially sworn in for his first elected term as sheriff of St. Mary Parish.

Sheriff Driskell took his oath of office and addressed those in attendance, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. In his speech, he paid tribute to former Sheriffs Blaise Smith and Huey P. Bourgeois, both of whom had recently passed away.

Improvements were also discussed at the swearing-in ceremony, including the ongoing upgrade of St. Mary Parish's fleet, the installation of dash cams in units, and the construction of a new branch office in Centerville to consolidate the Criminal Division, officials report.

Sheriff Driskell also announced a 5% across-the-board raise for employees, "which was met with enthusiastic applause from the assembly," the sheriff's office said.

"I have some of the best people in the world," Driskell said in his remarks. "They are hard-working, professional, and dedicated. If it weren't for these men and women in uniform, I wouldn't be here today."