Free, hot meals offered in Franklin

The Franklin community is invited to Super 1 Foods to enjoy two free hot meals.

Representatives from Super 1 Foods will serve dinner on Friday, Sept. 13, and breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 14 to the Franklin Community, following Hurricane Francine.

The Community Kitchen will be parked in the Super 1 Foods parking lot in Franklin. This is a drive-up service. The entire community is invited to attend. Meals will be given out while supplies last.

Friday's meal will be served starting at 4 p.m. and will include Sausage on a stick, roll, chips and cookie. Saturday's meal will be served starting at 8 a.m. and will include Sausage, egg, biscuit, fruit and muffins. The Community Kitchen will be parked in front of the store, 204 Northwest Blvd., Franklin, 70538

"The Brookshire Grocery Company’s Community Kitchen is a fully equipped mobile kitchen dedicated to serving meals during times of crisis. Our founder, W.T. Brookshire, who established BGC in 1928, believed his calling was to serve communities through the grocery business. Nearly a century later, we remain committed to upholding his legacy. We are dedicated to ensuring food security both year-round and during emergencies. We are grateful for the opportunity to make meaningful contributions each year, helping families in need during challenging times like these," a release states.