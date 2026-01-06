Franklin park achieves national recognition

The City of Franklin is proud to announce that the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park has received national recognition from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions.

The project was featured in The Alliance Review, the organization's quarterly national magazine, with acknowledgment of the vital support of Main Street America and Louisiana Main Street.

The National Alliance of Preservation Commissions recognized 20 transformative spaces across the United States that successfully revitalized once-blank or underutilized areas into vibrant community assets that drive economic development, cultural enrichment, tourism, and improved quality of life along Main Street districts. Franklin’s Pocket Park was selected as a model for how thoughtful preservation and community-driven vision can reshape a downtown.

Originally envisioned in 2018 under the leadership of Mayor Eugene Foulcard, the project was guided by project managers Glenn Todd and Ed “Tiger” Verdin, whose collaborative efforts helped transform the space into what is now a beloved hub for residents and visitors alike.

“This recognition affirms what we in Franklin have always known — when a community comes together with purpose and pride, extraordinary things can happen,” said Mayor Eugene Foulcard. “The Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park represents our commitment to preservation, community, and progress, and I am incredibly proud of everyone who helped bring this vision to life.”

Here's what a release from the city says about the project:

What makes the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park especially significant is that it is a 100% community-funded project, a true testament to the generosity, engagement, and shared vision of Franklin’s residents and partners. Through collective effort, the space was transformed into a place of solace and reflection, as well as a versatile venue used for weddings, proposals, concerts, homecoming, prom and graduation photographs, and as a central gathering space for all.

The City of Franklin extends sincere gratitude to the many community partners and supporters who made this project possible, including the Louisiana Office of Culture, Recreation & Tourism; the Louisiana Division of the Arts – Percent for Art Program; the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area; Marnie and Allen Vaughn; world-renowned Louisiana muralist Robert Dafford; Louisiana sculptor Russell Whiting; Frisco Industrial Contractors; Hanagriff Machine Shop; Bayou Bend Health Systems; the Rotary Club of Franklin; Mr. George Thompson; the Breaux Family; Cabot Corporation; and each and every family who purchased a brick, becoming a permanent part of Franklin’s living time capsule.

This national recognition reflects not only a successful preservation project, but the resilient and forward-looking spirit of Franklin — a community that respects its past while actively building its future. Since 2018, the City of Franklin has invested millions of dollars in infrastructure, recreation, economic development, and quality-of-life improvements citywide. These efforts include new playground equipment in all four city parks, renovations to both community centers, extensive road rehabilitation, and the recent $2.4 million upgrade of the City’s water treatment plant, all of which are helping to restore vitality and optimism throughout the community. Coupled with millions of dollars in newly requested funding for water distribution rehabilitation, these investments will move Franklin’s water infrastructure from decades of neglect to modern, fully rehabilitated systems in just eight short years.

Beyond the City of Franklin being named a Nationally Accredited Main Street since 2019 forward it has received many awards and recognitions from the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation as well as numerous Economic Development and Community Development awards by the Louisiana Municipal Association with one being for the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park as well.

For more information about the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park in the The Alliance Review beginning on page 34 – 39.