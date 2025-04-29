Franklin is back on a boil order - again

Back in December, we reported that a four-month boil order had ended in the city of Franklin.

That order had been related to turbidity, or the cloudiness of water; it's the factor that tells operators if the water supply is being effectively filtered.

Today, the city announced that another boil order, again for turbidity issues, has been ordered. The letter, which is required by state law, also revealed that the city had not reported issues to the state as required:

"Additionally, the violation occurred because the treated water turbidity level exceeded 0.349 NTU in over 5% percent of the treated water monthly measurements in January, February, and March 2025. Additionally, the violation occurred because the Franklin Water System did not report the exceedances greater than 5% of the treated water monthly measurements to LDH within 48 hours," a letter sent to residents states.

The letter also states that new equipment should prevent this from happening again:

"Action has been taken to prevent the violation from recurring. New turbidimeters were installed at the

Franklin Water Plant on March 13, 2025. Operators at the Franklin Water Plant are currently waiting on a

technician from HACH to service and clean the glassware in the new meters," the letter states.

To read the whole letter for yourself, scroll down.

When under a boil order, water should be boiled for one full minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or watering animals. For complete information on boil orders, click here. The boil order will be in effect until further notice.

We talked to city officials about these issues in the midst of the boil order, to see that story click here.

And, back when the last boil order was lifted, we posted a statement from Mayor Eugene Foulcard, which you can read here. We reached out to see if the Mayor has a statement on this recent development, and we'll update this story with whatever we receive.

Here's the letter: