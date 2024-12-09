Franklin crash leaves one person dead

FRANKLIN, La. — A crash in Franklin late Saturday night left one person dead.

Remus Tardy, 40, of Baldwin was driving east on US 90 Frontage Road when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway. Attempting to regain control, he over-corrected and flipped the vehicle.

Tardy was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, also not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was called to investigate the crash. They collected routine toxicology samples as a part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

State Police would like to remind everyone, "While not all crashes are survivable, wearing seat belts correctly can significantly improve your chances of survival and reduce injury severity. Ensure that the seatbelt is correctly positioned across your hips and shoulders, and make sure that children are securely fastened in appropriate car seats. Additionally, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. By following these precautions and adhering to traffic laws, we can all contribute to safer roads."