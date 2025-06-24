Former Morgan City High teacher arrested

A former teacher at Morgan City High has been arrested and has resigned following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Katherine Ramerez Alberado, 30, was booked with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student and indecent behavior with juveniles, Morgan City Police say.

Morgan City Police were made aware of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a now former student. They got the report from the St. Mary Parish School Board, police say.

The teacher was placed on leave when the school system started their investigation, and resigned a couple days later.

The relationship is alleged to have occurred while the student was still attending the school. Detectives say they found evidence of the relationship between Alberado and a student. They obtained arrest warrants for her on Tuesday, and they arrested her at her home.

The school system also issued a statement; officials said the alleged relationship was reported to them and was alleged to have happened two years ago.

"District leadership responded immediately by placing the employee on administrative leave and reporting the matter to the Morgan City Police Department, which launched a full investigation. Although the employee resigned just days after being placed on leave, the investigation proceeded with the full cooperation of the school system. As a result of the findings, a warrant for the former teacher’s arrest was issued today," the statement reads.

Superintendent Buffy Fegenbush issued the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and any allegation involving misconduct by an educator is deeply troubling. This type of behavior does not reflect the values or policies of St. Mary Parish Public Schools, and we do not condone such conduct in any way. We are grateful to the Morgan City Police Department for their immediate, professional response, and we remain committed to protecting our students and upholding the highest standards for those who serve in our schools.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Investigations Division.