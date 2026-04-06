Fire spreads to businesses on La. 182 in Morgan City

The Morgan City Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center in the early hours of Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. to deal with a commercial structure fire on La. 182. The building was significantly damaged by fire, which spread to nearby businesses, according to the fire department.

The Berwick Fire Department was also contacted for mutual aid, officials say.

There were no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.