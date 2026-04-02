Five injured in jet ski accident

ST. MARY PARISH — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division is investigating a boating incident that occurred in St. Mary Parish on April 1.

Agents received information about a boating collision around 7:50 p.m. in Bayou Teche near Bayou Vista. Agents arrived on scene and learned that there was a personal watercraft with three people on board and another personal watercraft with two people on board when they collided with each other ejecting all five people into the water.

A good Samaritan arrived to the scene and was able to get all five people from the water into his vessel and transport them to the bank.

When LDWF agents arrived Acadian Emergency Medical Services, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bayou Vista Fire Department were on the scene. All five boaters sustained serious to critical injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the lead investigative agency for this boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the collision between the two personal watercrafts.