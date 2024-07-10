Deputies searching for missing Centerville teen

CENTERVILLE, La. — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

According to Det. Lt. David Spencer, Justin Paul Gil, 14, of Centerville, was last seen on the evening of July 8, 2024. He wasn't found at home on the morning of July 9, 2024. He is considered a runaway juvenile.

Gil was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and blue tennis shoes. He may be riding a red Schwinn bicycle, said Spencer.

Anyone with information on Gil's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (337) 828-1960.