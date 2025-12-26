Deputies investigate early-morning shooting near Baldwin

ST. MARY PARISH — Police are seeking the public’s help after a shooting near Baldwin early Friday morning.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 1:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire near the Louisiana 83 and U.S. 90 West off-ramp.

Authorities say a vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no injuries were reported. No additional details have been released.

The incident remains under investigation. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to submit tips through the Crime Tips section of the SMPSO website.