UPDATE: Two deaths at Short Street residence under investigation

Posted at 3:50 PM, Jan 29, 2024
MORGAN CITY, La. — Two deaths at a residence on Short Street are being investigated by the Morgan City Police Department, officials report.

On January 29, 2024, at approximately 1:27 pm, Morgan City Police responded to a residence on Short Street regarding a welfare concern.

According to Captain John Schaff, officers arrived and located two deceased victims inside the residence.

The identities of the victims are being withheld at this time pending notification of family, authorities say.

The investigation remains ongoing. More information will be released as the investigation progresses.

