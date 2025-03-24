Deadline approaching to register for LEAP

Nonpublic and Home-school students are eligible to take LEAP 2025 tests, and the St. Mary Parish School Board is offering the test to those children.

Nonpublic school students must pay a fee of $35 per subject. This fee is due at the time of registration. Parents/guardians are asked to contact Elbone’ Delone at 337-836-6035 or edelone@stmaryk12.net at the school in their attendance zone.

All LEAP testing is online. Specific testing dates and times will be given upon registration. The deadline for registering is March 31, 2025.