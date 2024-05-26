Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near Vermilion Bay

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — An overdue boater was rescued by the Coast Guard on Wednesday after his boat ran aground near Vermilion Bay.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office shortly after 2 a.m. on May 22, 2024, in reference to an overdue boater, according to U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland. The boater was last reported to be aboard a 17-foot white center console recreational vessel in the Vermilion Bay area.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the deployment of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist in the search. Also assisting in the search were crews from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, the Vermilion Parish Constable's Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Coast Guard officials said a good Samaritan aircraft located the aground vessel and directed the helicopter crew to the boater around 10 am.

The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the boater aboard the helicopter and transported him to his vehicle at Cypremort Point. No medical issues were reported.

For more information, visit U.S. Coast Guard Heartland on Facebook and Twitter.

Here's the video: