Centerville resident killed in St. Mary Parish crash

ST. MARY PARISH — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish Friday morning.

Norma Clements, 86, of Centerville was stopped facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 182 and US Highway 90 just before 10 a.m., when a truck pulling a trailer was traveling west on Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, Clements attempted to continue south, entering the path of the truck. The truck struck the left side of Clements' vehicle, despite attempting to evade the collision.

According to police, Clements was properly restrained but sustained severe injuries. Clements was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. The truck's driver was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation.