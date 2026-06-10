Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly client

Morgan City Police arrested a local woman after receiving complaints about unauthorized charges to an elderly person's account.

Yakira Miller, 22, was booked with exploitation of the infirm and seven counts theft less than $1,000.

Police say the investigation earlier this month, when they got a call about unauthorized charges to an elderly person's bank account. Detectives learned the victim lived in a local healthcare facility and allegedly had been exploited by a caregiver there.

Police say Miller allegedly obtained private financial information belonging to the victim and used that information to make unauthorized transactions for her personal gain.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are possible as detectives continue to gather evidence and identify any additional victims or individuals involved.

The Morgan City Police Department takes crimes involving the exploitation of elderly and vulnerable citizens seriously and remains committed to protecting members of our community from those who seek to take advantage of them.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or similar crimes is encouraged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (985) 380-4605.