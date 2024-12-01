Boil advisory issued for Charenton

ST. MARY PARISH — Neighbors in the Charenton area of St. Mary Parish are under a boil advisory after a power surge caused water pressure to drop below 20 psi, officials said. The issue, which occurred Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, was linked to a malfunction in the alarm system that failed to alert operators of the power failure, according to the St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4.

Until further notice, residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or food preparation. The advisory will remain in effect until water testing confirms safety standards have been met.

For more information, contact the St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 at (337) 923-9120 or visit www.ldh.louisiana.gov.