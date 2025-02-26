Berwick Mardi Gras: What to know before you go

If you're planning to attend the Krewe of Dionysus parade this Saturday, we have some information from the Police Department so you can know what to expect.

The parade rolls on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Here's what the department has sent us:

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. and the men and women of the Berwick Police Department are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable parade this Saturday, March 1, 2025. Chief Leonard has reached out to neighboring departments to assist by sending extra officers to fulfill that commitment.

Chief Leonard wants the public to know that the safety of the town and its visitors are paramount and he will do everything to ensure the high standard of safety. If you see something suspicious on or around the parade route, please report it. Although alcohol is permitted on the parade route, officers will not tolerate drinking and driving. Please be responsible and have a sober driver if you plan to drink alcohol.

Officers will also monitor the traffic for reckless driving. If you are caught driving recklessly on or near the parade route, you will be ticketed or arrested if warranted. As a reminder, do not move or drive around any barricades. If you have a traffic related question, find the nearest officer. As a reminder to residents along the parade route, please ensure that you or your company do not block the path of the route by parking any vehicles on the road or along the curb.

The Town of Berwick prides itself for being a safe community, and this is accomplished through the great partnership between the police department and the citizens. Chief Leonard thanks the town for its continued partnership. He also thanks the Sheriff and Chief’s of Police for their continued support. On behalf of the Berwick Police Department, we wish everyone a safe and happy carnival season!

Posted below is the route for the Dionysus Parade. The first picture labeled as #1 is the full route. The picture labeled as #2 is the break up from the starting location in the Golden Farms Subdivision. The parade will then proceed to LA Hwy. 182 where it will travel West towards Country Club Estates and turn down the wrong lane of travel on Tournament Blvd. The picture labeled as #3 shows this portion. The parade will end on Patti Drive near the Berwick High School.