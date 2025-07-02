Bayou Vista teen arrested again in child exploitation investigation

ST. MARY PARISH — An 18-year-old from Bayou Vista has been arrested for the second time in a growing child exploitation case out of St. Mary Parish.

Kaleb Noel Leonard was taken into custody on July 1, 2025, after investigators discovered more digital evidence on a device tied to him. He’s now facing 99 charges, including 45 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and 54 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

The St. Mary Parish ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force launched its investigation following a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The case was developed with help from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Morgan City Police Department.

Leonard had previously been arrested on June 18, 2025, for 13 counts of pornography involving children under 13. He was released after posting a $195,000 bond.

Now with the latest arrest, his bail has been increased to $1,935,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.