Baldwin Police: Behave yourself at Mardi Gras

Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 08, 2024
The Baldwin Police Department is asking everyone who attends the town's upcoming festivities to behave.

Here's a release they sent out today:

To ensure the safety of everyone for the 2024 Mardi Gras Parade, Baldwin Police Dept would like to remind everyone of the following:

  • Parade participants must be on time! Parade begins 1pm
  • No glass containers on parade route
  • No open containers, except for designated time by TOB
  • No profanity nor vulgar music
  • No reckless driving (burnout, peel out, etc.)
  • No lingering/loitering causing gaps in parade route
  • No block parties

Baldwin Police will have zero tolerance for any disturbance, the release states, adding: "Violators will be cited and/or arrested!"
The town's parade is on Saturday.

