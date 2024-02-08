Baldwin Police: Behave yourself at Mardi Gras

The Baldwin Police Department is asking everyone who attends the town's upcoming festivities to behave.
Here's a release they sent out today:
To ensure the safety of everyone for the 2024 Mardi Gras Parade, Baldwin Police Dept would like to remind everyone of the following:
- Parade participants must be on time! Parade begins 1pm
- No glass containers on parade route
- No open containers, except for designated time by TOB
- No profanity nor vulgar music
- No reckless driving (burnout, peel out, etc.)
- No lingering/loitering causing gaps in parade route
- No block parties
Baldwin Police will have zero tolerance for any disturbance, the release states, adding: "Violators will be cited and/or arrested!"
The town's parade is on Saturday.