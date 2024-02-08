Baldwin Police: Behave yourself at Mardi Gras

The Baldwin Police Department is asking everyone who attends the town's upcoming festivities to behave.

Here's a release they sent out today:

To ensure the safety of everyone for the 2024 Mardi Gras Parade, Baldwin Police Dept would like to remind everyone of the following:



Parade participants must be on time! Parade begins 1pm

No glass containers on parade route

No open containers, except for designated time by TOB

No profanity nor vulgar music

No reckless driving (burnout, peel out, etc.)

No lingering/loitering causing gaps in parade route

No block parties

Baldwin Police will have zero tolerance for any disturbance, the release states, adding: "Violators will be cited and/or arrested!"

The town's parade is on Saturday.

