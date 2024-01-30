Baldwin man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

BALDWIN, La. — Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson announces the arrest of Devon Marks, 27, of Baldwin, in connection with a shooting that occurred on January 28, 2024, in the area of Bollard Street.

According to the Baldwin Police Department, at approximately 11:47 am Sunday, while on patrol, an officer heard several shots fired near Bollard and Lockley streets.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

After investigating and speaking with community members, Baldwin Police were able to secure an arrest warrant for 1 count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, 1 count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

Marks was transported to the St. Mary Parish LEC under a $600,000 bond.

Chief Gibson would like to thank his officers along with Jeanerette PD, Franklin PD, and St. Mary Sheriff's Department for locating Marks.