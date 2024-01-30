Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Baldwin man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

Getting Answers: Operations at the Baldwin Police Department
KATC News
Getting Answers: Operations at the Baldwin Police Department
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 16:15:32-05

BALDWIN, La. — Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson announces the arrest of Devon Marks, 27, of Baldwin, in connection with a shooting that occurred on January 28, 2024, in the area of Bollard Street.

According to the Baldwin Police Department, at approximately 11:47 am Sunday, while on patrol, an officer heard several shots fired near Bollard and Lockley streets.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

After investigating and speaking with community members, Baldwin Police were able to secure an arrest warrant for 1 count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, 1 count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

Marks was transported to the St. Mary Parish LEC under a $600,000 bond.

Chief Gibson would like to thank his officers along with Jeanerette PD, Franklin PD, and St. Mary Sheriff's Department for locating Marks.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.