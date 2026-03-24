Artificial Reef installed
Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Louisiana, in partnership with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, is proud to announce the installation of Eugene Island 74 artificial reef — the second of five reefs made possible through Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves’ landmark $500,000 commitment to the R.E.E.F. Louisiana program.
Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana