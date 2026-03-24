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Artificial Reef installed

Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Louisiana, in partnership with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, is proud to announce the installation of Eugene Island 74 artificial reef — the second of five reefs made possible through Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves’ landmark $500,000 commitment to the R.E.E.F. Louisiana program.

656685498_1383751983785434_4579313823898750017_n.jpg Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana 655949834_1383752210452078_8884039464074445410_n.jpg Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana 656720043_1383752157118750_7377368948308857906_n.jpg Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana 655738352_1383752177118748_4946700385015374292_n.jpg Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana 655455223_1383752297118736_2620753202822552051_n.jpg Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana 656805946_1383771880450111_1823844394272233496_n.jpg Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana 656257200_1383759383784694_2961502811904181134_n.jpg Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana 655674181_1383752093785423_1492469294001743176_n.jpg Photo by: Courtesy CCA Louisiana

Artificial Reef installed

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Courtesy CCA Louisiana
Courtesy CCA Louisiana
Courtesy CCA Louisiana
Courtesy CCA Louisiana
Courtesy CCA Louisiana
Courtesy CCA Louisiana
Courtesy CCA Louisiana
Courtesy CCA Louisiana
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