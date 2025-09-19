Arrests made in ATM burglary ring

MORGAN CITY, La. — Multiple arrests were made in connection with a ring of ATM thefts in St. Mary Parish.

Last Wednesday, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of an ATM burglary at a local bank in Amelia. During the investigation into that incident, a Morgan City Police Department detective working with an SMPSO detective received a report of a similar, but unsuccessful, burglary in Morgan City. During that incident, video surveillance showed a gold-colored sedan with covered license plates, which detectives connected to the attempted burglary.

The next day, Berwick Police Department received a report of an ATM burglary in Berwick. Detectives with all three agencies then began sharing information. MCPD also identified and issued a Be On the Lookout call for the vehicle.

Early morning the next day, an MCPD patrol officer spotted the suspected vehicle traveling west on Highway 90 and coordinated with SMPSO to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle's occupants were detained. According to MCPD, these individuals were identified as Venezuelan nationals.

Police said they found a large amount of cash and tools that could be used in ATM burglaries inside the vehicle. Investigators with SMPSO were also able to get a confession that linked the individuals to the burglaries. Detectives also developed additional suspects and vehicles involved.

Suspect and vehicle descriptions were alerted to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and deputies with LPSO located two individuals, taking them into custody, and they were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. A confession was obtained from one of those individuals, as well.

Tuesday, detectives with SMPSO, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, located and seized what MCPD called a large amount of stolen cash in Lafayette.

According to MCPD, investigators believe the suspects are connected to the Venezuelan multinational gang known as Tren de Aragua and are involved with a method of ATM theft known as "jackpotting."

This is an active investigation.