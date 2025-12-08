Amelia, Morgan City agencies among those receiving grants

The Amelia Volunteer Fire Department and the Morgan City Fire Department were among several agencies that received early holiday presents today from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina - the event that inspired the foundation's creation - lifesaving equipment was donated Monday to several agencies.

In addition to Amelia and Morgan City, the Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department, Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department and the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department were awarded nearly $125,000 for equipment including a chest compression device, all-terrain vehicle (ATV), extrication equipment and additional firefighting tools:



Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department and Amelia Volunteer Fire Department each received a chest compression system valued at a combined $32,673. The new equipment will allow first responders to respond to cardiac emergencies more efficiently and deliver compressions at a constant rate and depth, increasing survival outcomes.



Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department received an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) valued at $24,767. This new vehicle will allow first responders to access hard-to-reach areas, including rough terrain, forests and more.



Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department received extrication equipment including a spreader, cutter and ram valued at $41,736. The awarded equipment will improve the department's rescue capabilities following motor vehicle accidents, allowing them to quickly reach victims.



Morgan City Fire Department received a variety of firefighting hoses, valves, and tips valued at $24,590. The awarded equipment will allow firefighters to fight fires quicker by giving them flexibility to control the direction, pressure and flow of water.

“This investment is truly transformative for our community and for the state of Louisiana,” said Firehouse Subs Franchisee Josh Culbreth. "Our first responders face emergencies every day with limited resources, and this new equipment will make a direct and immediate difference. We are deeply grateful to the Foundation for giving back and strengthening the safety of our neighborhoods. Above all, we want to express our deepest appreciation to the local heroes who show up for us every day, their dedication inspires us to continue supporting this community.”

During the grant presentation event, the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department completed a live extrication demonstration using their new equipment. Gov. Jeff Landry was on hand for the event.

According to a release, for the past 20 years, charitable donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded 7,013 grants valued at over $102 million to public safety organizations since 2005.