Amelia man arrested and accused of stealing water

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested an Amelia man and accused him of diverting water around a city water meter to his trailer park.

Spencer Augustus Aucoin II, 52, was booked last week with felony theft. He posted $750 bond and was released, records show.

Back in October, deputies got a complaint about water being stolen from the main water line in Amelia. The allegation was that a device was installed that bypassed the water meter outside the Westside Trailer Park, allowing the park to supply water to the homes there without paying for it.

Detectives began an investigation and met with personnel of the St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer #1. Through the investigation, detectives obtained evidence and developed Aucoin as a suspect in the case. Aucoin owns and operates the park.

A warrant was obtained for Aucoin on the charge of felony theft. The investigation is ongoing, deputies say.

