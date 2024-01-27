$2.2M to rehabilitate three bridges over Bayou Teche: DOTD

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — A $2,167,423.75 project to preserve the Sorrel, Katy and Rizzo bridges over Bayou Teche in St. Mary Parish will begin Monday, January 29, 2024, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced.

As part of LADOTD's Off-System Bridge Program, the St. Mary Parish-owned bridges will undergo electrical and mechanical repairs and related work. The purpose of the program is to replace or rehabilitate inadequate or obsolete parish structures in a cost-effective manner.

Work is expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm, weather permitting.

Bridge closures are anticipated throughout the project. The project is expected to be completed in January 2025, officials report.

LADOTD would like to remind motorists to drive carefully and be alert for crews and their equipment.