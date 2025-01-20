Worker dies in tree-cutting accident

A St. Martinville died Monday in a work accident, Lafayette Police say.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Rue Iberville. Police were called to the work site with a report of an injured employee. When they arrived, they found the man had died of injuries sustained in the accident.

The man has been identified as Curtis Spencer, 71, of St. Martinville. He was working for Possum's Tree Service, and the company is fully cooperating with the Lafayette Police Department in their investigation of this incident, LPD says.