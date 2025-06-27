Woman’s Hospital Mammography Coach coming to St. Martin

Woman’s Hospital brings lifesaving breast imaging to St. Martin Parish with its mobile mammography coach.

The coach makes mammograms more accessible than ever offering advanced 3D mammogram technology at convenient times and locations across Louisiana. A physician’s order is required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (337) 342-2566 to schedule.

The Mammography Coach will be in St. Martin Parish on Tuesday, offering 3D mammograms. A physician’s order is required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (337) 342-2566 to schedule.

The coach will be at the St. Martin Community Health Center on Dernier Street in St. Martinville on Tuesday, July 1.

For more information including the full mammography coach schedule, visit Womans.org [womans.org]