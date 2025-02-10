Woman booked after she hit a child, drove away, police say

A St. Martinville woman has been booked into jail after police say she drove past the flashing lights of a school bus, hit a child and fled the scene.

Donna Bourque, 64, was booked with hit and run driving with serious bodily injury. Her bond has been set at $1 million.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday on Main Street near the intersection with Mimosa Lane. They say Bourque disregarded the flashing lights of a school bus, ran into a child and then drove off.

Police were able to use the city's cameras to identify her and arrested her.

We reached out to get the condition of the child and police tell us the child is in ICU with moderate injuries.