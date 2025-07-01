Water service restored in St. Martinville after main line repair

ST. MARTIN PARISH — City officials say the 16-inch main water line has been successfully repaired, and the public water system has now fully switched back to the city’s supply.

As of Monday, 100% of customers are once again receiving water from the city well.

Crews worked throughout the day to make the repair. Leaders thanked neighbors for their patience, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the outage and extended gratitude to St. Martin Parish for its assistance during the emergency.

A system-wide boil advisory remains in effect until further notice. Residents are urged to continue boiling water before use for drinking, brushing teeth, or food prep.