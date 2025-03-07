UPDATE: Youngsville man arrested after investigation

UPDATE: Troopers say they've arrested a Youngsville man in connection with an investigation we reported about last month.

Back on February 26, Louisiana State Police and state Alcohol and Tobacco Control officials conducted a joint operation at the Henderson Hwy One Stop located on Louisiana Highway 352 in Breaux Bridge. They seized 716 illegal vaping products, 154 unauthorized CBD products, 106 nitrous oxide cartridges, and eight illegal gaming devices.

They've now arrested someone, identified as Mohammed Dubashi, 45, of Youngsville. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish jail with illegal gambling, eight counts unauthorized gaming devices and dangerous chemical substances (nitrous oxide).

Troopers say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Here's our original story:

An investigation is underway at the Henderson Highway One Stop, after state agents seized illegal vaping products, unauthorized CBD products, nitrous oxide cartridges and illegal gaming devices.

The Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division and the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control are working together on an investigation of illegal gaming and other unlawful activities at the Henderson Hwy One Stop located on Louisiana Highway 352 in Breaux Bridge.

This week the two conducted a joint operation at the business, executing a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of 716 illegal vaping products, 154 unauthorized CBD products, 106 nitrous oxide cartridges, and eight illegal gaming devices. The investigation remains ongoing, with arrests anticipated to follow.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities that may threaten community safety. To submit a report, please contact the LSP Suspicious Activity Hotline 1-800-434-8007, use the See Send smartphone app, or use our online reporting system by visiting the LA-SAFE website at http://la-safe.org/ [la-safe.org] and clicking the “report suspicious activity” link. These systems offer a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.