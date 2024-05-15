UPDATE: Suspect caught crawling in shopping center ceiling booked

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — UPDATE: Breaux Bridge Police say they've booked Billy Joe Williams, 38, with six counts of burglary in this case.

On Tuesday morning, the Breaux Bridge Police Department was dispatched to an attempted burglary at a shopping center located at 1811 Rees Street.

Police said they were on scene within four minutes of receiving the call and discovered the suspect had crawled through the ceilings of businesses in an attempt to evade detection and gain unauthorized access.

To assist in the search for the suspect, who was believed to be hiding in the ceilings of the shopping complex, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the Breaux Bridge Fire Department also responded.

According to Breaux Bridge Police, following a coordinated search effort, the suspect voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement officials without further incident. The individual was taken into custody and is currently being processed.

The incident remains under investigation. Updates will be provided as more details become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186.