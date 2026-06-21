UPDATE: Roads closed due to high water

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has posted a list of roads hit by high water that motorists need to avoid.

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, here's the list:

La. 31 from St. Phillipa Street to La. 336-1

La. 347 from La. 328 to La. 678

La. 347 from La. 328 to Doyle Melancon Road

La. 336-1 from La. 31 to La. 328

La. 328 from I-10 to L. 94

La. 347 in Henderson underneath the I-10 overpass

The sheriff's office and DOTD are asking motorists to use these resources to plan their trips and commutes.

Visit www.511la.org

Call 511 from your phone and say the route or region your planning to travel through

Download the 511 mobile app

If you're out of state, you can call 1-888-ROAD-511

You can also sign up for notifications from MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov

Visit DOTD's Facebook and Twitter (X) pages.