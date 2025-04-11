UPDATE: One arrested in Cade shooting

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A Washington man has been arrested in connection with a March shooting that left three people injured in Cade.

Michael Jordan Zachary Jr., 19, was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting that happened on Smede Highway and left one person, Javeuin Williams, 20, of Breaux Bridge, dead.

The shooting happened on March 22 around 10:20 p.m. When deputies responded to a call about a shooting, they found that several people had an argument and one of them shot into a group of people before he fled the scene. Three people were transported to hospitals and Williams died, police said.

Zachary was involved in a crash shortly after police allege he fled the scene, and he was transported to a hospital with injuries from that accident. He was released from the hospital the following day and was booked with possession of an illegally transferred weapon.

Deputies continued their investigation into the shooting, and booked him on the murder charge on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, or you can report it via St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling 337-441-3030 or the free P3 Tips App. All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.