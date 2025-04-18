UPDATE: Defendant sentenced in 2016 slaying

A St. Martin Parish man has been sentenced in a 2016 slaying.

Kieon Alexander was convicted in 2023 of manslaughter in the shooting death of Miguel Edmond. Edmond was shot twice in the back during a robbery gone bad in November 2016; it happened at a Breaux Bridge apartment complex.

Alexander was arrested almost a month later with the assistance of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police and the United States Marshals. His jury trial was in November 2023.

After a sentencing hearing and argument of counsel, the defendant was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison, with the first 20 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Renee Louviere prosecuted the case with assistance from Jonathan Songy. The case was investigated by the Breaux Bridge Police Department with assistance from the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.