Two people killed St. Martin Parish crash

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a crash that left two people dead.

On August 3, 2025, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Troopers began investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 10 East near its intersection with Louisiana Highway 328. The crash claimed the lives of 66-year-old Cynthia Dinet of Gretna and 68-year-old Elisa Lightell of Maurice.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford Escape was stopped on the right shoulder of I-10, with Dinet and Lightell standing nearby. At the same time, a 2013 Lexus GX460 was traveling east in the right lane of I-10. For reasons still under investigation, as the Lexus encountered traffic congestion, it veered onto the right shoulder, striking the rear of the Ford and both pedestrians, according to police.

Dinet and Lightell sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis.

