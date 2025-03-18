Two people die in Monday night crash

Two people died in a Monday night crash, State Police say.

Troopers were called to La. 347 near its intersection with Huron Road around 9 p.m. Monday. Kent Allemand, 42, and Angel Allemand, 52, both of Arnaudville, died in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Kent Allemand was driving a car north on the highway; the car traveled off the road to the right and hit a tree, troopers say.

Neither Kent Allemand nor the passenger, Angel Allemand, were wearing their seat belts and both were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "While not all crashes are survivable, wearing seatbelts correctly can significantly reduce your chances of severe injury. Ensure that the seatbelt is correctly positioned across your hips, chest, and shoulders, and make sure that children are securely fastened in appropriate car seats. These measures are crucial for arriving at your destination safely. Additionally, distracted and inattentive driving remains a leading cause of crashes in our state. Adhering to these simple precautions and following all traffic laws can significantly enhance road safety."