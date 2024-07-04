Two die in Avoyelles Parish crash

Two men died in a crash early on July 4 in Avoyelles Parish, State Police say.

They identify the victims as Shepherd Roy Jr., 63, of Bunkie and Robert Johnson, 75, of Breaux Bridge.

Troopers say Roy was northbound on La. 29 when his pick-up truck crossed the center line into the southbound lane where Johnson was driving his pick-up truck. The vehicles crashed head-on, troopers say.

Roy wasn't wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson also wasns't wearing a seat belt and also was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences," troopers say. "While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death."

In 2024, Troop E Troopers have investigated 32 fatal crashes, resulting in 36 fatalities.