Two charged in contraband investigation at Breaux Bridge courthouse

A Lafayette woman and an inmate are accused of introducing contraband into a penal facility, with investigations ongoing
ST. MARTIN PARISH — A Lafayette woman and a current inmate of the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center are facing charges related to introducing contraband into a penal facility, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation began in mid-November after an unknown individual left a package in a courtroom area designated for inmates attending proceedings at the Breaux Bridge Courthouse. Deputies later identified the individual as Orionne Brown, 22, of Lafayette.

A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest, and she turned herself in Tuesday morning. She was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a charge of Principal to Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility under Louisiana Revised Statutes 14:24.

Antonio Potier, 28, a current inmate at the facility, was also charged in the case. He faces a count of Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility under Louisiana Revised Statutes 14:402.

The sheriff’s office noted the investigation remains active, with assistance from the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

