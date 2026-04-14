Two arrested in phishing scam that netted more than $575,000

Two men have been booked with theft and illegal transfer charges in connection with a phishing scam that deputies say stole more than $575,000 from a local business.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux tells us that the complaint came in last fall, when deputies were called about a phishing email that resulted in a loss of $575,323.12.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives were able to identify the two suspects: Danny Cody, 63, of Cleveland, Texas, and John Karmelich, 66, of Westminster, California, the sheriff says.

Arrest warrants were issued for both suspects. Cody was apprehended in Texas and subsequently extradited to St. Martin Parish. Karmelich turned himself in.

Both were booked into the St. Martin Parish jail, with theft of more than $25,000 and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in this investigation.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to remain alert to phishing scams and to verify all financial requests before taking action. Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is urged to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.