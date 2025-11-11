Troopers seek public assistance in ongoing fatal crash investigation

Louisiana State Police are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Harvey Gauthier of St. Martinville.

Troopers continue to investigate the fatal crash that occurred on October 17, 2025, around 5:00 a.m., on Louisiana Highway 347 near Lou Gauthier Road. Through the ongoing investigation, Troopers have identified a light-colored pickup truck as a vehicle of interest that was in the area at the time of the crash. Additionally, Troopers are still working to identify the 18-wheeler involved.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Gauthier was riding a 2007 Honda off-road motorcycle south on LA Hwy 347. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle abruptly braked and lost control before turning onto its side, according to investigators. Gauthier fell from the motorcycle and came to rest partially in the northbound lane. A suspected 18-wheeler that was northbound on LA Hwy 347 then struck Gauthier in the roadway and continued north.

Gauthier sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Gauthier and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

The Louisiana State Police is asking anyone with information related to the crash or either vehicle to contact Troop I at (337) 262-5880. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report [speed-online.dps.la.gov] or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.