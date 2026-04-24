Tree planted in memory of former animal shelter member

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The St. Martinville Animal Shelter held an Arbor Day Celebration Thursday with the planting of a magnolia tree at the shelter and a special dedication to a shelter member who recently died.

Sarah Ann Joseph was a volunteer at the shelter. She was a retired coach and loved cats, event organizers say.

Mayor Jason Willis, Parish President Pete Delcambre and Garden Club officers and members attended the event.

In addition to the Arbor Day Celebration, the St. Martinville Garden Club is hosting an Animal Shelter Food Drive throughout April. From April 1st through April 30th, the public is invited to donate pet food, treats, and cleaning supplies to help the local animal shelter. Your support can make a difference for animals in need. Drop off donations at any Community First Bank location throughout Acadiana.