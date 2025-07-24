Teen on electric scooter killed in crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A 16-year-old Breaux Bridge boy died early Wednesday after an electric scooter crash on Louisiana Highway 347 in St. Martin Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers with State Police Troop I responded to the scene south of Jolie Blonde Road shortly after midnight on July 23, 2025. Investigators say the victim, identified as Da’Marion Lagrange, was riding an electric scooter north in the southbound lane of the highway without lights when he was struck from behind by a 2015 Chrysler 300. The car was passing another vehicle in a designated passing zone.

Lagrange, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and later died. The driver of the Chrysler was restrained and not injured. Authorities say the driver voluntarily submitted a breath sample, and no alcohol was detected.

A toxicology sample was collected from Lagrange and is being analyzed as part of the ongoing investigation.

State Police are urging scooter riders to follow Louisiana law, which requires scooters to be equipped with proper lighting and brakes, travel in the correct direction of traffic, and for riders under 17 to wear helmets.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I.