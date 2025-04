Breaux Bridge Police have made an arrest in the March 2 shooting of a 19-year-old.

Malik Rylon Alexander, 19, was booked with second-degree murder in the slaying. He's being held in the St. Martin Parish jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Police say he's accused in the March 2 slaying of Andre F. Arceneaux, 19. Arceneaux was shot to death on Hollier Road around midnight that day.