Teen arrested in school threat

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. – St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with a social media threat made against Cecilia High School.

The girl was booked on a warrant accusing her of terrorizing, then released to the custody of her mother.

Just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers got a tip about a threat circulating on social media against the school. Deputies began an investigation and identified the girl as a a suspect. She attends the school, they say.

The got an arrest warrant for her, arrested her and booked her, then released to the custody of her mother.

A release says: "Sheriff Breaux reminds the public that threats made on social media are not a joke and will be taken seriously. Individuals who make threats will be held accountable for their actions. He urges everyone, especially young people, to think before they post and understand there can be serious consequences for what is said or shared online."