State Fire Marshal investigates fatal house fire in St. Martinville

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman in St. Martinville.

The St. Martinville Fire Department responded to the 100 block of West Hamilton Street at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

SFM deputies are uncertain whether the home was equipped with a working smoke alarm.

The investigation remains ongoing as deputies work to determine the origin and cause of the fire, according to an SFD spokesperson.

DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J Adams urges all Louisiana residents to protect their homes with functioning smoke alarms. “Smoke alarms save lives,” said Chief Adams. “If you don’t have one or need assistance with installation, our Operation Save-A-Life program offers free smoke alarms and installation services.”

For more information, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm and installation.