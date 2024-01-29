Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

St. Martinville water to be shut off at 10 pm

Water
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 13:32:04-05
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Due to a leak on Bridge Street, public work crews will need to shut the water off to the entire water system at 10PM. 

The length of time to complete repairs is unknown at this time, according to a spokesperson for the City of St. Martinville.

A boil advisory will follow until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.