St. Martinville water system shutdown set for tonight

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The City of St. Martinville Water Department will shut off water service to the entire city late tonight to repair a leak, city officials said.

The shutdown is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. and is needed to fix a leak on a water line near the intersection of Vivier Road and Madison Street.

Once water service is restored, a boil water advisory will be issued for all customers on the system. Neighbors are advised to boil tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes until the advisory is lifted.

City officials have not said how long the repairs will take. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.