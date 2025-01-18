St. Martinville shooting leaves one dead; Police searching for one responsible

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — One man was found dead after a shooting in St. Martinville Friday evening.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a shooting in a vehicle in the 2400 block of Catahoula Highway around 7 p.m. on Jan. 17. There, they found the body of Codie J. James, 45, of St. Martinville. SMPSO said his James' death was the result of a gunshot wound.

The investigation into the death, which SMPSO is calling a homicide, is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person or persons responsible is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office by calling 337-394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030. You can also make a report using the P3 Tips App.

All callers will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward, according to SMPSO.