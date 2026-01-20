St. Martinville Police investigating fatal shooting on Cypress Garden Road

Police have made two arrests following a fatal shooting in St. Martinville.

On Monday, at 10:00 PM, officers with the St. Martinville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Cypress Garden Road. Upon arrival, officers learned that a domestic altercation had occurred inside the residence, during which a 45-year-old male victim, later identified as Claude Collins, was shot, according to St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin.

Detectives identified the shooter as 18-year-old Shawn Abraham. Investigators say the suspect discharged a firearm, striking Collins three times. The victim was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Abraham was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Further investigation revealed that the victim’s wife, Sheena Marie Robertson Collins failed to render aid to the victim following the shooting and took actions that impeded the investigation, according to Martin. As a result, she was also arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correction Center on charges of failure to render aid and obstruction of Justice.