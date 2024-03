St. Martinville Police are asking for help in finding a missing juvenile.

She was reported missing on February 29, 2024. That's the day the family last heard from her via cell phone.

The missing juvenile is a black female approximately 5 feet and 4 inches and approximately 240lbs, police say.

Here are two photos of her:

If any knows the whereabouts of the missing juvenile, you are asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001.